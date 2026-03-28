A professor at PES University in Bengaluru has been suspended after allegedly making Islamophobic remarks and humiliating a student during a classroom session, triggering a police case and protests by student groups.

The faculty member, identified as Dr Muralidhar Deshpande, an adjunct professor in the commerce department, is accused of repeatedly referring to a student as a “terrorist” during a BBA Analytics class on Tuesday. Around 60 students were present during the session.

According to the complaint, the professor also made remarks such as “Iran war happened because of people like you” and “Trump will take you away”, which students said created a hostile and discriminatory classroom environment. A purported video of the incident surfaced on Friday and has since circulated widely on social media.

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Following initial complaints, the Giri Nagar police registered a non-cognisable report based on a submission by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). On Saturday, however, the police initiated a suo motu case.

Head Constable Ravikumar T N filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 352 (intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The complaint also raised concerns over the alleged deletion of CCTV footage from the campus, suggesting possible tampering with evidence. It further claimed that some students who supported the affected student were later suspended on disciplinary grounds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Division) Lokesh B Jagalasar said earlier that authorities would act based on the complaint. “There was an approach from the student, who later sought time. We will take action based on the complaint,” he said.

Student organisations have condemned the incident and demanded strict action. Lakshya Raj, NSUI’s Bengaluru central district president, said police have advised complainants to first seek a response from the institution, assuring further action if needed.

In a separate statement, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), Karnataka, termed the episode a case of Islamophobia within an academic space. State secretary Mohammed Hayyan said such conduct violates principles of inclusivity and mutual respect expected in educational institutions.

The organisation has called for the professor’s termination, legal action, and stronger safeguards to prevent discrimination on campuses.