Residents living in and around Hebbal should plan their Wednesday with care, as several parts of north Bengaluru are set to face a scheduled power outage on February 4. Electricity supply will be disrupted for up to five hours during the day due to emergency maintenance work.

ALSO READ Mamata in Supreme Court Live Updates: West Bengal CM likely to argue her own case over SIR voter list



Power cut timings and reason behind the shutdown

The outage has been announced by BESCOM and is linked to urgent work being carried out by KPTCL at the 66/11 kVA L.R. Bande substation in the Hebbal division. Officials said power supply will be cut from 11 am to 4 pm, although restoration times may vary slightly depending on local load conditions.

According to BESCOM officials, the shutdown is necessary to carry out critical maintenance at the L.R. Bande substation, which feeds electricity to several residential layouts in the area. The work is aimed at preventing unexpected breakdowns and improving the overall reliability of power supply in the coming weeks.

While officials expect supply to resume by late afternoon, residents have been cautioned that some areas could see minor delays in restoration due to technical factors.

List of areas to be affected

The power outage is expected to impact around 30 layouts and surrounding localities connected to the substation. Areas to be affected include Kavalbyrasandra, L.R. Bande Main Road, Chinnanna Layout, Ambedkar Layout, Anwar Layout, Kaveri Nagar and Sultan Palya.

Other neighbourhoods on the list are Kanakanagar, Rankanagar, KHB Main Road, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, D.G.A. Halli, K.J. Halli, K.J. Colony, Adarsha Nagar and V. Nagenahalli. Residents in Periyar Nagar, Periyar Circle, Shampur, Kushal Nagar, Modi Road, Modi Garden, Doddanna Nagar, Muniveerappa Layout, Sugar Mandi, Salt Mandi and Muneshwara Nagar may also face disruptions. BESCOM added that nearby areas drawing power from the same substation could experience outages as well.

Residents working from home, students attending online classes and small businesses are advised to charge essential devices in advance. Those dependent on lifts, water pumps or medical equipment should make alternate arrangements. Apartment associations have also been urged to ensure backup generators are functional for common areas during the outage.