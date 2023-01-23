Bengaluru: Pakistan girl arrested for entering India illegally to marry UP man, case filed

A 19-year-old Pakistani woman has been arrested for illegally entering India to marry a man she met online and later living in karnataka’s Bengaluru under a forged identity. The woman, identified as Iqra Jeewani, hails from Hyderabad in Pakistan. She met Mulayam Singh Yadav, 26, on a mobile Ludo app. She was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Bengaluru following her arrest.

The man, who has also been arrested for providing shelter to Jeewani, was initially unaware that the woman he had fallen in love with was from Pakistan. Yadav had been residing in Bengaluru for nearly seven years and was employed as a security guard.

Also Read: BJP to launch its own TV channel in Tamil Nadu, Annamalai likely to oversee project

According to the police, Jeewani entered India illegally through the India-Nepal border. As per the police, the arrests came after the state intelligence bureau received a tip-off that a Pakistani national had entered India without valid documents and was living in Bengaluru.

Yadav, according to the police, had asked Jeewani to come to Kathmandu in Nepal where they married as per Hindu rituals. Following the weeding, the duo went to Bihar and returned to Bengaluru on September 28 last year. Yadav, who continued to work, allegedly got Jeewani an Aadhaar card after changing her name to Rava Yadav.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Governor Koshiyari wishes to step down, conveys message to PM Modi

A Karanataka police source said Yadav and Jeewani lived in Sarjapur Road in Bengaluru where a man, Govinda Reddy, had given them a house on rent. Reddy has also been booked for not collecting details, The Indian Express reported.

The Bellandur police said a case has been filed under Section 7(2) of the Foreigners Act and sections 420, 465, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the report added.