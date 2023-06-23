scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Bengaluru: Minor boy seen physically assaulting toddler girl at montessori school, video goes viral

Bengaluru News: The video has drawn severe criticism online for the negligence shown by the school in leaving the children unattended.

Written by India News Desk
Bengaluru school
CCTV footage captured the young boy's shocking assualt on toddler girl at a Bengaluru montessori school. (Screengrab)

A toddler girl was seen being repeatedly physically assaulted by a minor boy at a montessori school in Bengaluru in disturbing CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage, from June 21, shows an attendant leaving the room briefly with other children still inside when the incident took place.

A neighbour of the girl told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that the kids were left alone for around 10 minutes. “Anything could have happened during that time.”

The school where the incident took place, located in the Chikkalasandra area of Karnataka’s capital city on Wednesday, has come in for severe flak from netizens who have slammed the school administration for negligence and acting irresponsibly, leading up to the “inhumane” act.

Also Read

As the clip went viral, a team from the Subramanyapura police station reached the montessori school to investigate the matter.

The police are yet to file a case in the matter, reported IE.

More Stories on
Bengaluru

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-06-2023 at 12:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS