Bengaluru: Minor boy seen physically assaulting toddler girl at montessori school, video goes viral

A toddler girl was seen being repeatedly physically assaulted by a minor boy at a montessori school in Bengaluru in disturbing CCTV footage that has gone viral on social media. The CCTV footage, from June 21, shows an attendant leaving the room briefly with other children still inside when the incident took place.

A neighbour of the girl told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity that the kids were left alone for around 10 minutes. “Anything could have happened during that time.”

The school where the incident took place, located in the Chikkalasandra area of Karnataka’s capital city on Wednesday, has come in for severe flak from netizens who have slammed the school administration for negligence and acting irresponsibly, leading up to the “inhumane” act.

As the clip went viral, a team from the Subramanyapura police station reached the montessori school to investigate the matter.

The police are yet to file a case in the matter, reported IE.