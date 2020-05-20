Sonic Boom or what? Mysterious loud sound leaves Bengaluru puzzled, officials rule out earthquake

Bengaluru: A view of the Outer Ring Road wearing deserted look, as shot with a drone camera, in Bengaluru. (File/PTI Photo)

Loud noise in Bangalore today, Bangalore earthquake: Panic gripped the city of Bengaluru after a loud ‘thundering’ sound was heard by residents in several parts of the city on Wednesday afternoon. According to a report in The Indian Express, the loud noise was much like a huge crash. It was heard at around 1.20 pm.

A PTI report said the sound was heard across the city from Kempegowda International Airport off Devanahalli in the north to Kengeri and Electronic City in the South.

The intensity of the sound was so high that many feared it could be a mild tremor as doors and windows shook after the noise. Some predicted it could be a sonic boom created by fighter jets.

While the Commissioner of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Manoj Rajan ruled out the possibility of it being an earthquake, Bengaluru city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said a probe is underway to ascertain the source of the sound. Rao said he has also asked the Air Force to confirm if there has been any fighter jet movement.

“We have 12 seismic monitoring centres in Karnataka but none have reported any seismic activity,” Manoj Rajan, Commissioner of the state Disaster Management Authority said.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre also said that the sound was not due to an earthquake. “The activity is purely a loud unknown noise,” it tweeted.

Police chief Bhaskar Rao said there was no damage reported anywhere due to the sound. “For the past one hour people are hearing the sound, I have asked the Air Force about the fighter jet movement,” he said.

People took to social media to share the news and also made frantic calls to the Bengaluru City Police Control Room. “Calls started pouring in from around 1.20 pm. We are checking with our personnel and other officers across departments. A detailed statement will be shared soon across social media platforms,” a police personnel at the Bengaluru City Police Control Room said.