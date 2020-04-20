Bengaluru lockdown: 59 arrested after mob attacks health, police officials in b

Representational pic. PTI

The Bengaluru police have arrested 59 people for attacking health workers and cops in Padarayanapura area in Karnataka’s capital city on Sunday evening. According to police, 59 people were taken into custody after they attacked health and police officials who had gone to quarantine some coronavirus suspects, reported PTI. Police said one among the 59 arrested is a woman who has been identified as Firoza. She is accused of instigating the mob that attacked the health and police officials and prevented them from performing their duties.

According to PTI, incident occured when hundreds of locals, majority of them from the minority community, took to the streets and attacked the health and police officials who were visiting the area to quarantine some people in Padarayanapura. All these were the primary and secondary contacts of three coronavirus patients. The officials were attacked and beaten, forcing them to retreat from the area. Some locals who tried to intervene and stop the violence were also beaten up.

The incident prompted the administration to deploy a heavy contingent of police to bring the situation under control and Covid-19 suspects were later quarantined. Police also carried out a flag march in the area to restore normalcy.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said an incident like the one at Padarayanapura will not be tolerated and ordered strict action against the attackers. Bommai also visited the area with senior police officials to take stock of the situation. He informed that 5 FIRs have been filed in connection with the incident.

“I met the Chief Minister and briefed him about the incident. He has told us to act strictly. I have told the same to my officials. We won’t tolerate such acts by anyone. We have arrested 59 people. Five FIRs have been registered,” he said.

Padarayanapura has been sealed off to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.