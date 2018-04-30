Bengaluru: Loan recovery agents pose as cops, hijack bus with 42 passengers to recover credit (Representational pic)

In possibly the first event of its kind, a private bus with 42 passengers including 10 women in Bengaluru was held hostage by loan recovery agents to recover credit from a travel company. According to reports, the incident took place at around 10 pm on Friday when the Bengaluru-based Lama Travels’ bus was en route to Kannur in Kerala. Reports said that the agents held the bus hostage for around three hours at a parking lot in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The bus had left Kalasipalya for its destination. But within minutes of its departure, it was chased by two bike-borne men posing as cops.

The duo asked the bus driver to deboard as they wanted to search the bus. While one of them took the wheel, the bus driver was asked to join the second person on the bike. The bus was then parked at a private parking lot in Pattanagere. Later, five other men joined the duo and locked the bus.

All the passengers were left stranded for around three hours before the police came and freed them. Police said that four of the loan recovery agents have been arrested and search is underway to arrest the remaining three. All of them have been identified as agents of Fullerton India Credit Company Limited which had lent money to the travel company.

Passengers said that as soon as the seven accused saw police, they escaped from the site. Meanwhile, police said that the owner of the travel company, Rafiq, has been asked to appear before the police to record his statement.