The Bangalore Hotels Association on Monday warned that restaurants and eateries across the city will be forced to shut down kitchen operations from March 10 after commercial LPG cylinder supplies came to an abrupt halt.

In a statement the association which represents over 3,000 restaurants and hospitality establishments said: “From today, the supply of commercial gas cylinders has been stopped.

Since the hotel industry falls under the category of Essential Services, the common people, senior citizens, students, doctors and other service providers who depend on hotels for their daily meals and snacks will face hardship.”

What else did the hotel body say?

“Oil companies had informed us that there would be no disruption in gas supply for 70 days. Despite this, the sudden stoppage of supply has come as a major blow to the hotel industry. Therefore, we request the concerned Union Ministers to take immediate appropriate action in this matter and ensure the resumption of commercial gas supply,” it added.

“Due to the stoppage of gas supply, hotels will be closed from tomorrow,” the statement said.

What does the crisis stem from?

The crisis stems from the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz since March 1 — following the US-Israel military campaign against it which has disrupted a shipping lane through which a significant share of India’s LPG imports flow. India imports roughly 60% of its LPG, primarily from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The government has asked domestic refineries to ramp up propane-butane output to partially compensate for the shortfall.