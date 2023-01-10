Bengaluru: GoFirst ‘forgot’ to board 50 passengers on Delhi-bound flight, DGCA seeks report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought a report from GoFirst airline over a January 9 incident where it allegedly “forgot” to board 50 passengers on its Delhi-bound flight from Bengaluru, reports news agency ANI. The incident occurred on January 9 at the Bengaluru airport, the news agency said.

According to the report, 53 out of 55 passengers were shifted to another airline for Delhi and onward, while the remaining two were given a refund as per the passengers’ demand.

