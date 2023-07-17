Bengaluru: Engineering student set on fire by uncle’s gang over relationship with relative

An 18-year-old engineering student was allegedly set on fire in Bengaluru by his uncle’s gang over his objection to his relationship with a girl related to both.



The student, identified as Rajarajeshwari Nagar resident Shashanka R, has been admitted to the Victoria Hospital with 80 per cent burn injuries.

The victim told the police that his uncle Manu had planned the attack and abducted him from Doddabele Road near RR Medical College.

Shashanka mentioned in his statement that his father had dropped him off at his college around 8 am. Since there were no classes scheduled, he decided to return home. While walking towards the Bengaluru-Mysuru road near Rajarajeshwari Medical College at approximately 9.30 am, a gang in a Toyota Innova intercepted him, forcibly dragged him into it and quickly fled, reported The Indian Express.

“I managed to roll on the ground and cover myself with mud to extinguish the flames. I contacted my relative Heera over the phone. She promptly arrived with my friends Saraswati and Kumar and they rushed me to the hospital,” he added.

The gang allegedly soaked him in petrol, set him on fire and later abandoned him in an open ground. Shashanka told the police that besides his uncle, six other men were there in the vehicle.

The Kumbalagodu police have booked Manu and the other six on charges of kidnapping, assault and attempt to murder.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara has sought a report from the Kumbalgodu police and directed them to act quickly.