Pedro Mota, a Dutch vlogger, was allegedly harassed and physically assaulted in Karnataka’s Bengaluru while recording a vlog in the Chickpet area of Bengaluru. The Karnataka police said that the accused has been apprehended on Monday afternoon and is being questioned.

A video that has been widely shared online shows the harasser pulling the vlogger’s hand and asking him something. The visuals then show the vlogger running away from him.

In the past months, there have been several cases of sexual misconduct being reported against the foreign vloggers. In April 2023, A Korean woman was sexually harassed on the streets of Jodhpur. An FIR was lodged by the police and the man was arrested immediately.

Last year in December 2022, a South Korean vlogger was harassed on the streets of Mumbai. The viral video showed two men harassing the foreign national. However, the accused men were arrested and sent to police custody for 24 hours.

