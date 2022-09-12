Bengaluru doctor ditches car to run 3 km to hospital, leaves netizens in awe – Here’s what happened

Traffic in metropolitan cities, especially Bengaluru, is notorious for delaying important meetings or plans. In Bengaluru, it takes excruciatingly long to cover even small distances and walking past the traffic sometimes appears to be more logical. So, it came as no surprise that when a doctor ditched his car and decided to use his feet instead to cover the distance to his hospital, the Internet stood up and took note.

However, what has left many on social media in awe is the reason why the doctor did so. A video posted by the Bengaluru surgeon shows him ditching his car to run 3 km to be on time to perform a crucial surgery. People are hailing the doctor’s decision to travel the distance on foot to save someone’s life.

On August 30, Govind Nandakumar, a gastrointestinal surgeon at Manipal Hospitals, got stuck in traffic on the Sarjapur-Mathalli stretch while he was on his way to perform a laparoscopic gallbladder surgery.

Knowing that a delay in the operation could put the patient’s life in danger, Nandakumar decided to leave his car and run for around three kilometres to reach the hospital. He later posted a video of his run on his Instagram account.

“I commute every day from central Bangalore to Manipal Hospitals, Sarjapur, which is in the Southeast of Bangalore. I left home well in time for the surgery. My team was all set and prepared to perform the surgery as soon as I would reach the hospital. Looking at the huge traffic, I decided to leave the car with the driver and ran towards the hospital without thinking twice,” he said while posting the video.

As soon as Nandkumar reached the hospital, his team got into the act of inducing anesthesia on the patient. Without any delay, the doctor changed into surgical attire to perform the procedure. The surgery was successful, and the patient was discharged on time.

Nandkumar is a consultant gastrointestinal surgeon who works at the Manipal hospital. He had to perform the surgery on a patient who had been suffering from gallbladder illness for a long time.

In response to the increasing traffic in Bengaluru, the state government has decided to constitute an authority to manage the city’s obnoxious traffic. The city has over 10 million vehicles and has a population of 12 million. A bill to this effect will be tabled in the upcoming session of the state legislature by the Bommai government.

A report released by a Netherlands-based company TomTom in 2019 stated that Bengaluru was the busiest road among the 415 others cities in 57 countries that were surveyed. It said that the average person in the city spends over 240 hours a year in traffic.