Bengaluru Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar passes away at 44, was elected just a week ago

Bengaluru’s newly elected Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar died at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital

Bengaluru’s newly elected Deputy Mayor Ramila Umashankar passed away today. She was 44. Ramila suffered a massive heart attack in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a private hospital in the Karnataka capital. “Ramila died after a massive cardiac arrest around 12.50 a.m. at a private hospital in the city,” Bengaluru civic corporation official L. Suresh was quoted as saying by IANS.

Suresh said that Ramila’s husband (Umashankar) rushed her to the hospital after she complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing last night. Umashankar is survived by her husband, a son and a daughter.

Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed condolences over Umashankar’s death. Former Prime Minister and JD-S supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and Bengaluru Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun have also expressed shock and mourned Ramila’s death.

Who was Ramila Umashankar?

Ramila Umashankar was a ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) counsellor from Kaveriapura. She was elected on September 28. She was known as a dedicated social worker and committed party worker.

She had made her last public appearance of Thursday when she attended the launch of second six coach metro train in the Garden City.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) declared a holiday for its offices, schools and civic wards across the city. Hospitals and markets though would remain open.