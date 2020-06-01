Bengaluru: Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha booked for violating social distancing norms.

An FIR has been registered against a corporator in Bengaluru for violating the social distancing rules while he was being shifted to a hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus. According to Bengaluru city police, Padarayanapura ward corporator Imran Pasha has been booked for violating the norms on Saturday. Pasha is linked to former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular).

The incident took place when he was being shifted to a designated hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. A video of the incident surfaced online that showed Pasha waving and greeting his followers while being moved into an ambulance. The footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

The complaint against the JD(S) leader was registered by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health officials. Police said that appropriate action will be taken against Pasha once he is discharged.

A police officer from Jagajeevanram Nagar police station said that despite knowing that Pasha had been infected with Covid-19, the corporator had behaved irresponsibly and had moved around in public.

“We will take action against him after he is discharged from the hospital,” the officer told The Indian Express.

Banglore Padrayanapur JDS Coroporator Imran Pasha celebrating with huge crowd after getting tested Positive for Corona. pic.twitter.com/eGJkOAijte — ವಾ ಲಿ Wali (@netaji3210) May 31, 2020

According to the FIR, Pasha’s followers assembled in large numbers while he was being shifted to the hospital. Besides Pasha, police have also booked his followers, under sections 269, 270, 271 of the IPC and the provisions of the National Disaster Management Authority Act.

Padarayanapura ward is one of the containment zones in Bengaluru. Till Sunday evening, it reported 67 positive cases.

Earlier on April 20, Padarayanapura had witnessed violence between locals and health officials. The mob had vandalised the barricades put up by police and protested when civic body officials along with the ASHA workers arrived to take primary and secondary contacts of COVID19 patients to the quarantine centre.