Bengaluru businessman kills self, BJP MLA among six named in ‘suicide note’

In a case of suspected suicide, a 47-year-old businessman was found dead in his car with a bullet injury on Bengaluru’s outskirts on January 1, police said, adding that he has accused BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali and five others of cheating him in a note recovered that has been recovered from him.

As per the Kaggalipura police, the deceased has been identified as Pradeep S, a resident of Ambalipura in Whitefield. According to the police, Pradeep allegedly shot himself dead with a licensed gun around 5.30 pm while returning from the Woodrose resort near Kaggalipura, where he had gone with his wife’s family.

According to The Indian Express, Pradeep allegedly shot himself inside his car in Nettigere, 32 km from Bengaluru. The report added that his wife, Namitha V, was in her relative’s car.

In an eight-page ‘suicide note’ that has been recovered by the police, Pradeep has named a few people and also mentioned some phone numbers, police said. The police added that they have found in their investigation that Pradeep had left behind three ‘suicide notes’ with the same content. While one was recovered from his home, another letter was found on the wiper blade of his relative’s car and another one in his car.

The Indian Express, citing sources, said that Pradeep handled the social media accounts of Limbavali, the BJP MLA, between 2010 and 2013. As per the note recovered from him, Pradeep allegedly invested Rs 1.5 crore in Opus Club, which promised him a profit of Rs 3 lakh and a monthly return of Rs 1.5 lakh.

However, that investment tanked and gave him no returns. As per the note, Limbavali intervened and an agreement was struck with the company to pay the investors. However, Pradeep alleged that the BJP leader supported five other investors but not him.

Besides Limbavali, the five other people named in the note include Gopi K, Somaiah, G Ramesh Reddy, Jayaram Reddy and Raghava Bhat.

According to the police, Pradeep’s wife Namitha had filed a case of harassment against him in May 2022. However, the couple had reconciled their differences later.