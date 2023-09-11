Bengaluru Bandh: Private cabs, buses, autos off roads; protestors march from Majestic to Freedom Park

A bandh has been called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association in Bengaluru on Monday. The protestors from 32 private transport unions are holding a protest march from the city’s Majestic area to the Freedom Park.

The federation, which includes unions of bus, auto and taxi drivers, among others, called the strike over the state government’s “failure” to fulfill their demands, including a ban on cab aggregator apps.

The federation comprises a total of 32 private transport associations, and due to this, most of the private transport services are unavailable amid the strike.

However, in the wake of the bandh today, as cabs, autorickshaws and private buses stay off the roads, BMTC buses and Namma Metro are undertaking additional trips.

#WATCH | On the private transport strike in Bengaluru tomorrow, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy says, "…We have arranged BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses for school going children, office going people and for those who're going to… pic.twitter.com/sYGAR23UPo — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2023

Furthermore, Bengaluru police have made all the arrangements to manage the traffic as extra buses and personal vehicles will be on the road. The transport unions have also called for a rally in the Central Bengaluru region and traffic congestions are expected in those areas as well.

Duration of the strike

The private bus, taxi, and auto unions have called for a shut-down from Sunday midnight to Monday midnight. The Bengaluru traffic police has issued a traffic advisory for the public to plan accordingly.

Why are private transporters protesting?

The private transporters have claimed that they have been negatively impacted by the Shakti scheme and that the state government has not fulfilled their demands despite repeated discussions.

VIDEO | Members of Karnataka Transport Union stage protest against state government's 'Shakti Scheme' in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/ObI0LTCaMZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2023

The scheme aims to offer free bus rides within the state to women and transgender people.

Traffic police issues advisory

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory alerting commuters about the likely disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws due to the bandh.

“There might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses and auto rickshaws. Therefore, all road users are advised to use alternative roads and plan their travel accordingly,” it said.

According to the traffic advisory, vehicles coming from RR junction towards Khodays circle have been suggested to move towards Krishna floor mill and proceed towards Malleshwaram while vehicles coming from Goodshed road have been suggested to proceed towards G T road via Sangolli Rayanna circle to reach Okalipuram and subsequently proceed towards Sujatha theatre.

“Vehicles coming from Ananda Rao circle should move towards old JDS office road and reach Sheshadripuram road and vehicles coming from Mysuru Bank circle, proceed towards Palace road towards Maharani junction underpass and go towards Basaveshwara circle,” the advisory stated.

The traffic police have advised commuters to avoid KG road, Sheshadri road, GT road and roads around Freedom Park and Majestic bus stand.

