Bengaluru auto driver, who owns a Rs 1.6 crore villa, comes under Income-Tax department radar

Name: Nalluralli Subramani; Profession: auto driver; Assets: owner of Rs 1.6 crore posh villa. The Income Tax department has launched a probe to know the source of income of an auto driver who owns a Rs 1.6 crore villa in a posh Bengaluru locality. While Nalluralli Subramani claims that one of his foreign passengers helped him built his grand house, the Income Tax department is unconvinced. An I-T department official told The Indian Express that Subramani had been on the radar since April amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. The 37-year-old auto driver's propery situated at Jatti Dwarakamai in Mahadevapura of Whitefield area on Bengaluru was searched, however, the nothing incriminating was found by the Income Tax sleuths. Also Read:\u00a096% ministers in Kumaraswamy\u2019s cabinet are crorepatis, Congress\u2019 Shivakumar richest A notice under Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 was also served to Subramani, but he presented appropriate documents which showed that the villa was not a benami property. The Income Tax department is carrying out further probe into the matter. Subramani, on his part, has claimed that a woman of foreign-origin helped him financially. The woman, he said, used to avail his auto service frequently. She offered me to lend money on an interest-free basis so that my\u00a0 children get better education, Subramani said. The Indian Express report quoted neighbours describing Subramani as one with good connections in the political circles. He has stopped driving his auto. He spends mostly his time at home and can be seen partying with friends in the evening, one of the neighbours said. Recently, Subramani's name was linked with Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali. However, Limbavali, who is also BJP's general secretary - Karnataka, clarified that the auto driver was neither a party member nor he has any personal contact with him. "Please spare me from such embarrassment," Limbavali said in a Facebool Live video recently seeking to clarify over his connection with Subramani. The former minister also asked the Income Tax department to take appropriate action against Subramani if he is guilty.