Bengaluru assault case: FIR against woman for ‘assaulting’ Zomato delivery man

Zomato delivery man assault case

Zomato assault case: The girl who accused a Zomato delivery partner of assaulting her has now been booked by the police for assaulting him first. On March 9, Hitesha Chandranee claimed that her delivery was getting late so she spoke to customer care but she was hit by the delivery person. She also posted a video of her with a bleeding nose. A day later, the delivery boy, Kamaraj, was arrested and Zomato placed him under suspension.

However, Kamaraj later claimed that it was Chandranee who attacked him first. He filed a complaint with the police following which Chandranee was charged with assault, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and wrongful. According to PTI, a police officer has confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the girl who claimed to be attacked by Zomato delivery boy.

The officer further said Kamaraj had stated that Chandranee had hit him with slippers, accused him of defaming her and hurling abuses at him on March 9. The girl, however, has deleted her video from Twitter that went viral leading to social media uproar and action against the Zomato person.

In her video, the girl had claimed that she filed a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed. “So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this,” Chandranee said.

Zomato initially assured Chandranee that it would help her with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required but later clarified that it was also with Kamaraj extending all possible support. In a statement posted on Twitter, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal said: “As per protocol, we have temporarily suspended Kamaraj from active deliveries, but are covering his earnings in the interim while there’s an active police investigation.” He also said Zomato was bearing the legal expenses of the case.