  • MORE MARKET STATS

Bengaluru: 7, including DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law, killed as speeding Audi crashes into pole

By: |
Updated: August 31, 2021 9:19 AM

At least seven people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a pole in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

At least seven people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a pole in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

At least seven people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a pole in Bengaluru’s Kormangala on Tuesday night. Three women were among the seven killed in the incident. While six people died on the spot, the seventh died in the hospital.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am. The accident occurred when an Audi Q3, purportedly out of control due to speed, rammed into a street light pole.

Related News

Those killed in the accident included DMK MLA from Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar and daughter-in-law Bindu, the politician confirmed.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Bengaluru 7 including DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law killed as speeding Audi crashes into pole
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Revamp of Jallianwala Bagh memorial invokes criticism, Opposition calls it ‘insult of martyrs’
2Yogi Adityanath orders complete ban on sale of meat and liquor in Mathura
3IE Thinc session: How can India’s migrant force form a better identity to smash vulnerability trap – A roadmap