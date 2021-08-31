Bengaluru: 7, including DMK MLA’s son and daughter-in-law, killed as speeding Audi crashes into pole

At least seven people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a pole in Bengaluru on Tuesday night.

At least seven people were killed after a speeding car rammed into a pole in Bengaluru’s Kormangala on Tuesday night. Three women were among the seven killed in the incident. While six people died on the spot, the seventh died in the hospital.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am. The accident occurred when an Audi Q3, purportedly out of control due to speed, rammed into a street light pole.

Karnataka: Seven people killed in a car accident in Koramangala area of Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday, as per Adugodi Police Station pic.twitter.com/GTcob09pG4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Those killed in the accident included DMK MLA from Hosur Y Prakash’s son Karuna Sagar and daughter-in-law Bindu, the politician confirmed.