The makhana industry in West Bengal is feeling the pressure of war across the Middle East — with stock piling up as export orders dwindled. Local businessmen are now urging the state government to step in with support measures to promote and stabilise the industry. The healthy snack (also known as foxnut) has seen a massive surge in international popularity over the past few years.

“India relies heavily on Dubai as a key trading hub. From there, the product is re-exported to countries such as China and across Europe… However, the business of Makhana is currently in loss, and the biggest reason behind this is war. Because of this war, makhana shipments are not able to reach the Middle East and exports have almost come to a standstill,” Makhana trader Lalit Agarwal told ANI.

The owner of Jagdamba Traders explained that the curbs had triggered a chain reaction across the supply chain. Traders are now facing financial losses and a growing stockpile, while farmers are unable to secure fair prices for their produce.

“The entire cycle has been affected. When exports stop, demand falls. But production doesn’t stop immediately, leading to oversupply,” he added.

Workers involved in processing raw makhana, many of whom migrate seasonally for this work, are also seeing reduced opportunities.

“From the grassroots level to large traders, everyone is being hit,” another businessman told ANI.

Makhana production in West Bengal

Malda district in West Bengal is gradually emerging as a makhana production hub — with the rich alluvial soil and wetlands in the region allowing for high-quality production. It is also called prickly water lily, fox nut and gorgon nut and grows perennially in ponds and wetlands across the Harishchandrapur area of Malda district. It is also a key product for Bihar, grown in nine districts and reportedly producing 90% of the world’s supply.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has launched a Central Sector Scheme for the development of makhana during 2025-26. The scheme covers potential states of the country, including West Bengal, through the National Makhana Board. The scheme aims for holistic development of the makhana sector in the country, including production, post-harvest management and value addition, research and development, Market and Export Promotion, brand development, extension activities and capacity building,” the Rajya Sabha was told in response to a question in February this year.

“Harishchandrapur has emerged as the hub of makhana production in the state, accounting for nearly 70% of raw output. Makhana industry estimates suggest that around 12 lakh bags of makhana, close to one crore kilograms, are produced annually in the region. In a favourable market, with prices ranging between Rs 700 and Rs 800 per kilogram, the trade generates an estimated annual turnover of Rs 700-800 crore,” Agarwal told ANI.