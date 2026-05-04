As BJP edged closer to a historic victory in West Bengal, industry voices signalled optimism about the state’s economic direction. Among them, chairman of RPG Group Harsh Goenka expressed hope that a change in political leadership could revive industrial growth and investment sentiment in the state.

The BJP crossed the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly on Monday, effectively derailing Mamata Banerjee’s bid for a fourth consecutive term. Latest EC data at the time of reporting showed the party leading in over 190 seats, positioning it to form its first-ever government in West Bengal.

Reacting to the developments, Goenka said the business community was “absolutely delighted” with the election outcome. “Bengal’s business community is absolutely delighted with result of Bengal elections: 1. Development will be back on the agenda; 2. Jobs and investments will follow; 3. A stronger, more cohesive social climate will emerge. A decisive mandate for BJP is the catalyst Bengal’s economy has been waiting for,” Goenka posted on X.

Mamata Banerjee alleges irregularities

As counting progressed, BJP candidates were declared winners in several constituencies, including Kalimpong, Monteswar, Bhatar and Asansol (Dakshin). The party had also secured 12 seats and was leading in many others, consolidating its position as the frontrunner. Meanwhile, Banerjee, who is contesting from Bhabanipur, visited the Sakhawat Memorial counting centre in Kolkata and alleged irregularities in the counting process.

She accused the Election Commission and central forces of acting unfairly, claiming that counting had been halted at multiple locations.

Despite the statewide trend favouring the BJP, Banerjee maintained a strong lead in Bhabanipur against BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari after 13 rounds of counting. In a video message, she urged her party’s counting agents to remain vigilant and not leave counting venues.

“Do not lose hearts, we will win after sundown,” she said. “We are ahead by more than 100 seats, which is not being reported. Everything is being reported wrong. The Election Commission is working entirely as per its own will and central forces are also with them. The police are also working with the central forces,” Banerjee alleged. She further said that counting has been halted at many places to benefit the BJP.