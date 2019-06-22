Bengal violence: Police baton charge locals during BJP delegation’s visit to troubled Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas

The West Bengal Police on Saturday resorted to baton charge the locals in troubled North 24 Parganas' Bhatpara where a BJP delegation arrived in the afternoon to take stock of the ground situation, news ANI reported. It said that the locals raised slogans against the police and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Slogans of 'Bengal Police haye haye! Mamata Banerjee haye haye!' were raising when the BJP delegation arrived in Bhatpara, prompting police to use muscle power to disperse the crowd, it said. A three-member BJP delegation, led by former Union minister SS Ahluwalia is on a tour of trouble-torn Bhatpara. Two people were killed and at least seven were injured in Thursday clashes between two groups believed to be linked to the ruling TMC and the BJP. #WATCH West Bengal: Slogans of "Bengal Police haye haye! Mamata Banerjee haye haye!" raised during the visit of BJP delegation to Bhatpara, North 24 Parganas district. pic.twitter.com\/gVV3WoWgsl \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019 Ahluwalia informed that he was asked by the party's central leadership to visit the area to take first-hand stock of the situation. Besides Ahluwalia, the delegation comprises MPs Satya Pal Singh and BD Ram. Several BJP's West Bengal unit leaders including Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh are also accompanying them. Singh and Ram are former police officers and MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, respectively. The BJP delegation met family members of the deceased and spoke to the locals. Ahluwalia said that the delegation will submit a report to BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said that police's argument that they resorted to aerial firing is wrong. "But if they did that, how did it enter the bodies of people? It's unfortunate," he asked. #WATCH West Bengal: Police use baton to remove locals from the spot in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, as a BJP delegation visits the area. pic.twitter.com\/wyE7vdJOq6 \u2014 ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019 On Thursday, two people had died and seven others injured in clashes in Bhatpara between the groups suspected to be linked to TMC and BJP. The administration has imposed Section 144 in the region after the violent clashes. Earlier in the day, a joint delegation of CPI(M) and Congress visited the troubled areas of Baruipara, Jagaddal, Bhatpara. Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Legislative Assembly Abdul Mannan and CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty have demanded a CBI inquiry into the killings. The BJP had on Friday also demanded a probe by the central agency. The fight in between TMC and BJP in North 24 Parganas intensified after TMC MLA Arjun Singh crossed over to the BJP and was elected to Lok Sabha from Barrackpore. Bhatpara comes under the Barrackpore parliamentary seat.