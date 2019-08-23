West Bengal: 4 killed, 27 injured as wall of temple collapses on people gathered to celebrate Janmashtami

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of deceased. (File photo)

Bengal temple tragedy: At least four people were killed and dozens injured after a wall at a temple collapsed on people who had gathered to celebrate Janmashtami festival in 24 North Parganas district on Friday.

As per reports, the wall collapse at the temple in Kachua area of the district also triggered a stampede-like situation as people ran to their safety.

The injured are being treated at a local hospital in the district.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the dead. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh has also been announced for those who have been critically injured in the incident, while people with minor injuries would be given Rs 50,000.

More details are awaited.