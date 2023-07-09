scorecardresearch
Bengal SEC orders repolling on July 10 in booths where voting declared void

The SEC, which held a meeting on Sunday evening, went through reports of vote-tampering and violence which affected polling in many places, and passed the order, an official said.

Written by PTI
West Bengal
Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112. (Representational Picture)

The West Bengal State Election Commission announced that repolling will be held on Monday in all booths where voting for the rural elections has been declared void.

Among districts where repolling was announced, Murshidabad has the highest number of booths at 175, followed by Malda with 112.

Violence-hit Nadia will see repolling in 89 booths, while North and South 24 Parganas districts will witness repolling in 46 and 36 booths respectively.

West Bengal

First published on: 09-07-2023 at 21:56 IST

