Bengal Rath Yatra: Mamata Banerjee blocks Amit Shah’s Bengal push, party moves Calcutta HC for permission

The stage is set for another flashpoint between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Mamata Banerjee with the former moving the Calcutta High Court seeking permission for three rallies in West Bengal scheduled to start from December 7. The plea was moved after the BJP failed to get a positive response from the Mamata Banerjee government to carry out the programme. BJP president Amit Shah is scheduled to kickstart the party’s ‘Save Democracy Rally’, that will see the party carry out three “rath yatras” in the state.

The party has claimed before a bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty that a number of letters sent to the DG-IGP and the home secretary for permission did not get any response.

With general elections just few months away, Shah’s push in Bengal is considered key for the BJP’s attempts to increase its tally in the state. The party’s state unit will conduct the event under ‘Save Democracy Rally’ banner.

The Yatra which is being considered as BJP’s strong attempt to consolidate its presence in West Bengal further will begin from Cooch Behar district. Those who will also be present on the occasion include national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh and Tripura CM Biplab Deb.

Other CMs to whom invitations have been sent include Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. Union ministers who have been invited are Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley.

Speaking about the event, BJP leader Pranab Pal said the party president would perform pooja at the district’s Madan Mohan Thakur Bari in the morning, after which he will flag off the yatra after addressing a public meeting in Jhingaidanga. The yatra will conclude on December 10 and cover eight districts in the state.

The saffron party will also start a yatra from Kakdwip in south 24 Parganas district on December 9 and Birbhum on December 14. As many as three buses decorated as chariots will carry BJP leaders in the state for 40 days, which will cover 42 Lok Sabha constituencies. These chariots will be named after popular saints.

Speaking about the event BJP’s Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh said the event would be biggest by the party Bengal. He added that the event will be party’s call for parivartan in the state.

Meanwhile, the TMC Government in the state has refused any permission to BJP ‘rath yatra’ saying that event mught lead to communal tension, the state’s advocate general Kishore Dutta informed the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, reports PTI. Speaking at the court, Dutta said that the Coochbehar superintendent of police refused to grant permission for the BJP president’s rath yatra. The state government submitted that the yatra might lead to communal tension.

When the judge asked who would be responsible is anything untoward happened, BJP counsel Anindya Mitra replied saying it is the duty of the state government to maintain law and order.