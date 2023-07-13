Bengal Panchayat Election Results 2023 declared: TMC hits jackpot, wins all 3 tiers of rural polls

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday registered a thumping victory in the Panchayat Elections 2023, by winning all the three tiers of the Panchayat polls, including all 20 seats of the Zilla Parishad.

The ruling party remained unscathed and won nearly 80 per cent gram panchayats (2,641 of the total 3,317) and 92 per cent panchayat samitis (313 of the total 341), as per the result declared by the State Election Commission on Wednesday night.

In the two hill districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling, the TMC was not able to open its account, however, its ally BGPM (Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha) won a majority – 30/42 gram panchayats in Kalimpong and 38/70 gram panchayats in Darjeeling, reported The Indian Express.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee thanked the people of the state for the TMC’s huge win in the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, TMC’s second-in-command Abhishek Banerjee said that the “roaring mandate” would pave the way for the party’s performance in the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the main Opposition after winning 77 seats in the 2021 state Assembly polls, failed to win a single zilla parishad, the top tier of the three-tier panchayat system. In terms of seats in zilla parishads, the TMC won 880 out of the total 928 seats, BJP managed to win only 31 seats, while the Congress and Left Front won 13 and two seats, respectively, IE reported.

In the second-tier, the panchayat samitis, the ruling party won a massive 313 panchayat samitis, while the BJP won only seven. The Congress could not even open its account.

And for the lowest and third tier, gram panchayats, the TMC won 2,641 out of 3,317. Putting up a comparatively better performance, the BJP won 230 gram panchayats. The Congress and Left Front won 11 and 19 gram panchayats, respectively. However, no party could emerge as a clear winner in 267 gram panchayats. Others and Independents won 149.

The BJP put up its best performance in Purba Medinipur district where it won 61 gram panchayats out of the total 223. Purba Medinipur is the home district of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

The panchayat elections were held on July 8 in over 61,000 booths, amid sporadic events of violence at several places, with a voter turnout of 80.71 per cent.