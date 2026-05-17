The West Bengal government gave in-principle approval to hand over seven national-highway stretches to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL). The decision lifts a nearly year-long hold-up and paves the way for long-pending infrastructure works across key corridors linking north Bengal with neighbouring states and neighbouring countries.

“Development works on these stretches stood stalled in the absence of a formal handover. With today’s clearance, the central agencies can move forward without further delay,” the chief secretary’s office said in a press note.

Which stretches are being handed over | Check details here

To NHAI: 329.6 km of NH-312 (Jangipur–Omarpur–Krishnagar–Bongaon–Basirhat up to Ghojadanga, on the India–Bangladesh border), NH-31 from the Bihar–West Bengal border to Gazole and NH-33 up to Farakka.

To NHIDCL: Four strategic stretches including the Sevoke Army Cantonment–Coronation Bridge–Kalimpong–West Bengal–Sikkim border route under the new NH-10, the Hasimara–Jaigaon stretch up to the India–Bhutan border, the Baradighi–Mainaguri–Changrabandha route up to the Bangladesh border and the Siliguri–Kurseong–Darjeeling hill road.

Why the handover matters?

Officials said the stretches had remained with the state PWD’s national-highway wing and handover proposals had been pending despite repeated requests from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The formal approvals remove an administrative obstacle that had stalled contractor mobilisation, land acquisition processing and other preparatory works.

“By clearing the handover, we are enabling coordinated execution of critical national infrastructure projects that will benefit the people of north Bengal and strengthen cross-border connectivity,” the statement added.

What are the expected benefits and regional impact?

Cross-border connectivity: Upgrades on corridors reaching Ghojadanga (Bangladesh), Jaigaon (Bhutan) and the Sikkim border should improve trade, tourism and security-related movement.

Internal linkages: Projects will bolster connectivity between north Bengal and the Dooars, and enhance the Bihar–West Bengal corridor via Malda and Murshidabad.

Regional development: Improved roads are expected to streamline freight movement, reduce travel times, support economic activity in Nadia and North 24 Parganas, and catalyse investment in logistics and tourism.

What will be the administrative and technical next steps?

With in-principle approval granted, the central agencies can now proceed with detailed project reports, tendering, contractor appointment, land acquisition and clearances. Officials indicated that earlier delays had held up preliminary surveys and bidding processes; those activities are expected to resume swiftly.

“Now that the handover is formalised, NHAI and NHIDCL can initiate their project timelines and ensure work begins on site,” an official in the chief secretary’s office told reporters.

Local administrators and development planners welcomed the move as a long-awaited step to unblock stalled projects. Traders and transporters in Siliguri and adjoining districts said improved highways would lower logistics costs and improve access to markets in neighbouring states and across borders.

Some civil-society groups urged vigilance on land acquisition, environmental safeguards and timely compensation where private land is involved, calling for transparent bidding and strong supervision of construction quality in ecologically sensitive and hilly stretches.

Strategic and economic significance

Observers noted the broader strategic importance of upgrading routes to Sikkim and Bhutan, especially for defence logistics and regional trade corridors. Road improvements in the Dooars and links to Bangladesh could also expand export routes for agricultural produce and manufactured goods, while enhancing tourism circuits into Darjeeling and the hill districts.