The West Bengal government has initiated the transfer of hundreds of acres of land to the central government along the strategically important Siliguri corridor. The update comes mere days after the new BJP-led administration greenlit the handover of seven national highway stretches to central agencies.

The newly elected Cabinet led by Suvendu Adhikari had authorised the transfer of around 600 acres to the BSF during its first meeting. The government also in-principle approval for handing over seven stretches of national highways to the NHAI and the NHIDCL last week — paving the way for long-pending infrastructure works on key road corridors in the state.

The areas marked for handover are of critical importance to India since they share a border with Bangladesh and Nepal. The ‘chicken neck’ corridor also has the Bhutan border positioned to the east while China’s Chumbi Valley remains relatively close.

Why is the West Bengal government transferring land?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had previously approved the transfer of land to the Border Security Force for fencing the India-Bangladesh border during his first Cabinet meeting on May 11. The BJP leader said said process was being initiated immediately with the land handed over to the Home Ministry within 45 days to address the issue of illegal infiltration.

“In our very first Cabinet meeting today, we have taken the decision to transfer the land to the BSF. The process of transferring this land commences today. It will be transferred to the MHA within the next 45 days. Once this is accomplished, the BSF will complete the border fencing, and the ongoing issue of illegal infiltration will be resolved within a short period,” Adhikari said.

Multiple news reports suggested on Tuesday that the process had commenced — with the West Bengal government reportedly handing over more than 100 acres of land to the Centre. There has not been an official confirmation and exact details about the land in question remain scarce.

The handover of seven national highway stretches to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is unrelated to the BSF takeover. These areas had previously been under the national highway wing of the state Public Works Department. According to an official statement, the handover proposals had been pending for nearly a year despite repeated requests from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

“Development works on these stretches stood stalled in the absence of a formal handover. With today’s clearance, the central agencies can move forward without further delay,” read a press note from the chief secretary’s office on Saturday.

How much land is being transferred to central agencies?

The Bengal Cabinet had authorised the transfer of around 600 acres to the BSF during its first meeting on May 11.

The stretches handed over to NHAI include 329.6 km of NH-312 connecting Jangipur, Omarpur, Krishnagar, Bongaon and Basirhat up to Ghojadanga along the India-Bangladesh border. The NH-31 from the Bihar-West Bengal border to Gazole, and NH-33 up to Farakka were also part of the handover.

Four other stretches, have been handed over to NHIDCL:

The Sevoke Army Cantonment-Coronation Bridge-Kalimpong-West Bengal-Sikkim border route under new NH-10

The Hasimara-Jaigaon stretch up to the India-Bhutan border

The Baradighi-Mainaguri-Changrabandha route up to the Bangladesh border

The Siliguri-Kurseong-Darjeeling hill road.

Significance and importance

The transfer has been linked to a significant security and infrastructural boost for the region. The handover of 600 acres to the BSF is intended to seal ulnerable border gaps, stopping illegal infiltration and fortifying the narrow, militarily sensitive “Chicken’s Neck” corridor that connects India to its northeastern states.

Passing the seven highway stretches to central agencies also breaks a long-standing deadlock — paving the way for upgradation of the vital road links connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

The recent transfers also mark a drastic shift in political patterns for West Bengal — from the significant centre-state friction recorded during the previous TMC administration.