Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to visit state Assembly again today

On Wednesday, in a letter to Speaker Biman Banerjee, the Governor had expressed his desire to visit the assembly to witness the historic building and the library.

(Twitter image)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is slated to visit the state assembly for the second consecutive day today. The Governor is likely to pay floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. According to reports, the Governor will visit the legislative assembly along with the first lady and pay floral tributes to the statue of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

On Thursday, the Governor alleged that the gate at the state Vidhan Sabha meant to be used for the Governor’s entry and exit was closed even after the prior intimation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Governor Dhankar said, “When I came here the gate meant for Governor and other VVIPS was closed but I went inside through a gate that was opened. Assembly Secretariat is opened throughout the year, assembly not being in session does not mean that the secretariat is closed.”

To put record straight when to my dismay I found the gate of Assembly closed, I walked into the Assembly through the gate that was open. My visit was after due notice on previous day to Speaker and there was no word that I should not come. Concerned will reflect & make amends. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 5, 2019

When Dhankar reached Vidhan Sabha, he was made to wait in front of a locked gate no 3, which is designated for the Governor and other VVIPs entry and exit. Later, he entered the assembly premises from Gate number 4. Gate number 4 is meant for the entry and exit of officials and media persons.

Meanwhile, the house is also scheduled to resume its function today at 11 am after a gap of two days. The assembly was adjourned for two days citing that the bills that were slated to be placed before the house could not receive the Governor’s nod.

Governor Dhankar has expressed his displeasure on a number of issues since he assumed the charge of the office- from the seating arrangement at the Durga Puja carnival this year to his unscheduled visit to Singur.