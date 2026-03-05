Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned after 3.5 years in office. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while confirming the development on X, said that Tamil Nadu Governor and ex-deputy NSA, R N Ravi, will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose’s exit.

Banerjee alleged that there’s a likelihood of Bose being forced to resign “under pressure” from Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the assembly elections.

Reasons behind Bose’s resignation are “not known”, says Mamata

Bose, who was appointed Bengal governor on November 17, 2022, told PTI: “Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it’s enough for me.”

The reasons behind Bose’s resignation are “not known”, Banerjee said, adding that she was “shocked and deeply concerned” by the sudden news.

“The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming state assembly elections,” Banerjee said.

R N Ravi will hold additional charge of West Bengal following Bose’s exit

The chief minister further alleged that although Shah informed her about Ravi replacing Bose, she was not consulted in the matter.

“He never consulted with me as per the established convention in this regard. Such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution of India and strike at the very foundation of our federal structure,” she said.

I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal.



The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 5, 2026

Banerjee maintained that such actions undermine the spirit of the Constitution and strike at the foundation of the country’s federal structure.

The Centre must respect the principles of cooperative federalism and refrain from taking unilateral decisions that erode democratic conventions and the dignity of States,” Banerjee said in a post on X.

CV Ananda Bose’s sudden resignation comes ahead of the 2026 assembly election in the state.