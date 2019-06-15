Accept all demands, request you to return to work, Mamata Banerjee tells agitating Bengal doctors

Kolkata doctors' protest: The over five-day old protest by doctors in West Bengal and the political drama surrounding it inched towards a closure on Saturday with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing that the state government has accepted all demands put forth by the agitating doctors. Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said urged the junior doctors to resume duty and normalise health services which has been hit hard across the state by the strike. "We've accepted all their demands. I had sent my ministers, principal secy to meet the doctors, waited for 5 hours to meet doctors delegations yesterday and today, but they did not come. You have to give respect to the constitutional body," Mamata said. Also Read:\u00a0\u2018BJP asking doctors not to treat Muslim patients\u2019: Mamata Banerjee gives Kolkata doctors\u2019 strike communal colour "I do not want to invoke Essential Services Maintenance (ESMA) Act in the state. I want the junior doctors to resume work as we have accepted all their demands," she added. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi has written to Mamata Banerjee asking her to take steps to provide security to doctors in the state. Also Read:\u00a0After communal twist to doctors\u2019 protest, Mamata Banerjee has this message for UP and Bihar Mamata's announcement came hours after the striking junior doctors turned down the CM's invitation for a meeting at the state secretariat to resolve the deadlock. The doctors, who were protesting against the assault on two of their colleagues at NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, sought unconditional apology from Mamata and had set six conditions for her government to withdraw their agitation. The strike by Kolkata doctors received nationwide support from the medical community. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also called a strike across India on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services.