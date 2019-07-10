Bengal Congress chief Somen Mitra offers to step down, party asks him to continue

Somen Mitra

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee (WBPCC) president Somen Mitra on Wednesday resigned from the post, taking moral responsibility for the party’s poor show in the state during the recently held Lok Sabha polls. However, Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress in-charge of the state has refused to accept his resignation and asked him to continue.

The development comes days after Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress president, taking responsibility for the defeat. His resignation led to many other senior Congress leaders stepping down from their posts in the party, signalling an overhaul in the making.

“On May 24, during a party meeting on Lok Sabha poll results, Mitra had taken full responsibility of the debacle in the election,” the party has said in a statement. “He decided to tender his resignation letter that very day, but after requests from (party) colleagues, he agreed to continue. However, after the firm decision of Rahul to step down from his post, Somen Mitra sent his resignation letter the day before yesterday (Saturday).”

During the recently held Lok Sabha polls, the party performed miserably, winning only two out of 42 seats from the state, down from 4 in 2014. As per the media release, Gaurav Gogoi, while refusing to accept the resignation “told that the resignation of the PCC president has not been accepted by AICC. He advised him (Mitra) to start working as PCC president with a new effort.”

The party further announced that a decision on the functioning of PCC will be taken on July 19 during a meeting. “The new national president will reorganise state committees and decision regarding state unit chiefs will be taken subsequently,” a Congress leader told The Indian Express.