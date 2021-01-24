Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee only keen on appeasing 30 pc of state’s population: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Asserting that Banerjee's move was aimed at "appeasing 30 per cent of the voters in the state", Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP's Bengal minder, said "for the remaining 70 per cent, it has always been a tale of neglect."

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday claimed that Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to deliver her speech on Netaji’s birth anniversary, after being greeted with ‘Jai Sri Ram’ chants, as she wanted to appease a section of people. Vijayvargiya, the saffron party’s national general secretary, alleged that the chief minister has only been sensitive to the needs and the interests of 30 per cent of the state’s over nine crore people. “Jai Sri Ram is used to greet people.

It was chanted when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived, and also when he was leaving the Netaji Research Bureau. Why did Mamata didi feel insulted? Why did she feel upset on hearing ‘Jai Sri Ram’ or ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ chants?” he told reporters at Jalpaiguri, where he is scheduled to attend a party programme.

Asserting that Banerjee’s move was aimed at “appeasing 30 per cent of the voters in the state”, Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP’s Bengal minder, said “for the remaining 70 per cent, it has always been a tale of neglect.” Minorities, especially Muslims, constitute 30 per cent of the state’s population. “People of Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the next elections,” the BJP leader added.

The chief minister on Saturday declined to speak at an event, organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary, after ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised there, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The TMC supremo said such “insult” was unacceptable. Lauding Banerjee, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said on Twitter, “Never have I been prouder to be part of Mamatadi’s team. In an ocean of monkeys she stands out as the lone lioness.”