Bengal BJP members hold sit-in at home over alleged COVID-19 mismanagement by state govt

Members and supporters of the BJP’s West Bengal unit on Sunday held a silent sit-in at their homes in protest against alleged mismanagement by the state government in tackling the coronavirus crisis. State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Bankura MP Subhas Sarkar, along with other workers, held placards in hand during the sit-in at their respective residences from 11 am to 1 pm, alleging suppression of COVID-19 facts and figures by the Mamata Banerjee-led dispensation, sources in the party said.

“The Trinamool Congress government is hiding facts and there is no clarity on the COVID-19 situation, and the extent to which the disease has spread in Bengal,” said one of the leaders who participated in the protest. At some places, groups of saffron party workers and supporters were seen sitting on rooftops, maintaining safe distance from one another.

The state BJP president, donning a mask, held posters that demanded an explanation from the state government for alleged mishandling of the crisis. Ghosh had earlier accused the TMC government of “discrimination” against saffron party workers. While the TMC leaders and ministers were busy working in the midst of people amid the lockdown, leaders of other parties, especially those from the BJP, were being prevented from stepping out of their homes to help the masses, he had said.