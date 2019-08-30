Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh allegedly assaulted by TMC supporters during ‘chai pe charcha’ event

Earlier this week, Ghosh had stirred a controversy by asking his party workers to beat up TMC supporters and police personnel if they attack them (Twitter image)

West Bengal BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) president Dilip Ghosh was allegedly assaulted by a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers on Friday morning. The incident took place at Lake Town area when Ghosh was out for his morning walk and on the way to take part in ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ event. BJP’s youth wing BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) has condemned the incident. BJYM has also urged all its district leaders organise protest against TMC’s attack.

According to reports, local TMC supporters raised ‘go back’ slogans when the BJP chief arrived in the area. The ruling party workers asked Ghosh to immediately leave the area which led to a scuffle between the supporters of the rival parties. Two BJP workers were also reportedly injured in the incident.

After the news of the incident spread, a huge contingent of police force reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

“Our workers were attacked. Some of them were also admitted to the hospital. This is a revenge politics of Mamta Banerjee’s party. They are afraid of our growing popularity,” Dilip Ghosh told Financial Express Online.

With an eye to win the next state assembly polls in 2021, West Bengal unit of the BJP has launched “Chai pe Charcha” programme to counter Mamata Banerjee’s “Didi Ke Bolo” initiative.

Earlier this week, Ghosh had stirred a controversy by asking his party workers to beat up TMC supporters and police personnel if they attack them. Ghosh had also said that in case if there was any trouble, he would manage everything. He also threatened the TMC supporters that they would face the same fate as of former Home Minister P Chidambaram.

An FIR was lodged gainst Ghosh for inciting violence through his speech. Ghosh’s statement was widely criticised by leaders across their political lines.

TMC accused the BJP state chief of indulging in hooliganism. Speaking to Financial Express Online on Tuesday, MP Kalyan Banerjee said, “Dilip Ghosh is attestant with this type of reckless comments and is known for that. He indulges in hooliganism. This type of threat has no impact as people know what type of character he is.”

On the other hand, CPI(M) termed the remark as unfortunate and uncultured. “What he said in the public, it is very unfortunate. Nobody in civic society will accept uncultural attitude. Those who don’t have any sense of liberty or human rights, they can’t utter these sorts of speech. Those who are aspiring for power are also following the same path,” party leader Sujan Chakraborty told Financial Express Online.