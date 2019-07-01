‘Being Indian our sole identitiy’: Mimi Chakraborty backs Nusrat Jahan after Muslim clerics issue ‘fatwa’ over ‘un-Islamic’ conduct

Nusrat Jahan takes oath as a member of the Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mimi Chakraborty has come out in support of her party colleague and MP Nusrat Jahan over some Muslim clerics issued a fatwa against her for her “un-Islamic” attire and conduct while taking oath as an MP in Parliamrent. Taking to Twitter, the actres-turned-politician wrote that being Indian is and will always be her only identity: “We r indian and thats our only identification proud Indian nd will be Love u.(sic)’

Mimi’s remark comes after a section of Deoband-based clerics slammed the Basirhat MP for wearing vermilion with a mangalsutra and saying Vande Mataram after taking oath in the Lok Sabha on June 25, 2019. The two actress-turned-politicians had taken oath in Bengali and ended it with- ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Hind’ and ‘Jai Bangla’. The duo even touched the feet of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought his blessings.

While the act by the two first-time MPs is winning the internet, the Muslim clerics claimed that Jahan (29) had shown disrespect towards Islam by tying the knot with a Jain. The Trinamool Congress lawmaker had married a Kolkata based businessman Nikhil Jain at a ceremony held in Turkey last month. The clerics also called Jahan’s attire as ‘Un-Islamic”. Jahan had worn a saree while taking oath as MP in the Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at the Muslim hardliners for questioning her decision to marry a Jain, Jahan said that she represents an inclusive India which is beyond the barriers of caste, creed, and religion. In a series of tweets, Jahan said, “I represent an inclusive India..which is beyond the barriers of caste creed and religion..as much as I respect all religions..i still remain a muslim..and non should comment on what i choose to wear..faith is beyond attire..and is more about believing and practicing the invaluable doctrines of all religions.”

Jahan further said, “Paying heed or reacting to comments made by hardliners of any religion only breeds hatred and violence, and history bears testimony to that..” Jahan, a first-time Lok Sabha MP, had defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sayantan Basu by a margin of over 3 lakh votes.

Many politicians have come in support of Jahan following the incident, including some women leaders from the ruling BJP at the Centre. These include MP Debashree Chowdhury

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Just like Muslim clerics May have the right to free speech to air their anti-Nusrat views (howsoever wrong), Nusrat has full rights 2marry whom she wants, wear wht she wants, say what she wants & behave as she wants. So long as she violates no law which she has clearly not. (sic)”

Former AAP leader Ashutosh said, “Great Nusrat. That is how clerics should be replied. Who the hell are these clerics to tell how to dress and what to do in life. Enough is enough. Respect for Religion, but not such clerics.”