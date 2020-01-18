Behmai massacre: Special court postpones verdict to January 24

Special judge Sudhir Kumar, who was likely to pronounce the verdict on Saturday, pulled up the court official (Representative image)

A special court here on Saturday put off its verdict to January 24 in the absence of the case diary in the massacre of 20 people in Behmai village in the district allegedly by bandit Phoolan Devi nearly four decades ago.

Special judge Sudhir Kumar, who was likely to pronounce the verdict on Saturday, pulled up the court official for the absence of the case diary at the time of delivering the verdict and asked him to place it before the court on January 24.