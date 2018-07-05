Behind Yeddyurappa’s refusal to Karnataka government’s accommodation offer, some Vastu Shastra and a lot of superstition

Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa is unhappy with the state government’s decision not to allow him a bungalow of his choice on the Race Course Road. As the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, Yeddyurappa enjoys a position equivalent to Cabinet rank and is eligible for a government accommodation. However, he has turned down the state government’s offer saying it was not the one he had requested his successor CM HD Kumaraswamy.

As the CM of the state, Yeddyurappa stayed in bungalow no.2, but he was allotted the bungalow 4 by the government. The BJP leader said that he will continue to live in his own house in Dollars Colony.

“Since the CM has not obliged my request, I will not take up the house given to me by the government. I will stay at my own residence in Dollars Colony,” Yeddyurappa said.

Yeddyurappa had served as the CM of Karnataka thrice. According to reports, the BJP leader had requested CM Kumaraswamy for his ‘lucky’ bungalow since he had made several changes according to vaastu. He believes that it was the vaastu changes he had made in the bungalow that helped him become the CM twice.

The house he wanted has been allotted to minister SR Mahesh.

Meanwhile, reacting to the reports of BSY turning down the offer, CM Kumaraswamy said that it is difficult for the authorities to allow a particular house to a specific person. He said that it is up to Yeddyurappa whether to accept or not.

“We have allotted the bungalow. Particular bungalow it is difficult. Several ministers, they are asking. I have allotted the house. If he wants he can enter that house, it is left to him,” he said.

Yeddyurappa stays in Dollars Colony, an upmarket locality in Bengaluru. It was here he was delivered with the Governor’s invitation to form the government in May after a hung verdict.