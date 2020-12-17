‘Behind the curtains’: PM Modi played key role in fall of Kamal Nath govt, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya; BJP clarifies

Kailash Vijayvargiya (PTI)

Bharatiya Janata Party general Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday kicked up a storm when he claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in bringing down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. Addressing a rally at Dussehra Maidan in Indore, Vijayvargiya said that it was not Dharmendra Pradhan, union petroleum minister, but Prime Minister Modi who played a key role in pulling down Kamal Nath government last year in March.

“Now I am telling you a secret, this is the first time I am telling you from this stage, don’t tell it to anyone. If there was someone who played an important role in bringing down the Kamal Nath government, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Last year in March, Kamal Nath had to tender his resignation as chief minister after over 20 MLAs resigned from the Congress. The legislators, considered as Jyotiradiya Scindia loyalists, claimed that they were fed up with Kamal Nath who had been consistently ignoring their concerns about development in their constituencies.

The Congress blamed the BJP for allegedly engineering the fall of its government. The BJP, however, said that the Congress itself was responsible for the cracks in the party as it could not meet the expectations of its own MLAs. While this blame game continues even today, the analysts believe growing differences between Scindia and Nath was one of the major reasons behind the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. It was after Scindia, who quit the Congress to join the BJP, 16 MLAs resigned from the party, pushing the ruling party into a minority.

The BJP had been denying any role in the entire episode until Vijayvargiya admitted it openly on Wednesday. Later, Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that Vijayvargiya was speaking in a lighter vein and that his remarks must be taken as humour only. But the Congress picked up the comments to target the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. It said PM was a threat to democracy. “Democracy is threatened by Narendra Modi,” MP Congress said.