Kolkata Dakshin Behala-paschim Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Adarsha Roy BSP Awaited
Dr. Indranil Khan BJP Awaited
Mohit Banerjee IND Awaited
Mousumi Ghosh IND Awaited
Mridul Ojha IND Awaited
Nihar Bhakta CPI(M) Awaited
Nihar Roy IND Awaited
Ratna Baitha IND Awaited
Ratna Chatterjee AITC Awaited
Saibal Ray INC Awaited
Sanjoy Biswas SUCI(C) Awaited
Saroop Chattopadhyay Aam Janata Unnayan party Awaited
Sutapa Das IND Awaited
Swapan Das IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Behala-paschim assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on 29th April 2026. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

West Bengal Behala-paschim Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of approximately 86.93% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous West Bengal Behala-paschim assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Trinamool Congress candidate won from Behala-paschim with a margin of 50884 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous West Bengal Behala-paschim assembly elections?

Behala-paschim Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Partha Chatterjee Srabanti Chatterjee 50884
Party Name All India Trinamool Congress Bharatiya Janta Party

Behala-paschim West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Behala-paschim West Bengal Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.