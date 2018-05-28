Beggar posing as transgender lynched to death in Hyderabad over child-trafficking rumours

The deceased who has been identified as Chandraiah along with three others was attacked by a mob in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta. (Representational image: IE)

In yet another tragic incident believed to have been triggered by rumours on social media, a 52-year old beggar in the city of Hyderabad was lynched to death by a mob who mistook him to be a part of a child kidnapping gang. The deceased who has been identified as Chandraiah along with three others was attacked by a mob in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta suspecting them to be members of a child kidnapping gang over rumours on social media, according to PTI.

Y Prakash Reddy, Chandrayangutta police inspector, said that the man and three others were begging in the area when some youth pelted stones at them and beat them up around midnight. He added that police personnel were rushed to the spot as soon as they recevied news of the attack. The four men were later hospitalised.

The official said Chandraiah, the deceased, was posing as a transgender while seeking alms. He added, “Chandraiah, a native of Mahabubnagar district, who was among the injured people, died undergoing treatment in the early hours of today. Based on video footage of the incident, around 35 persons have been taken into custody.” He further said that a case of murder has been registered against the accused.

V Satyanarayana, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) said that the midnight attack on the four victims was fuelled by a fake video that was being circulated on social media. The video showed children’s hands and legs being chopped off.

In a similar incident, a 42-year old man was beaten to death by a group of villagers after they caught hold of him from a mango farm on suspicion of being a thief in Chengal village under Bheemgal police station limits of Nizamabad district. Prior to this, on on May 22, an autorickshaw driver was beaten to death by a group of villagers in Jiyapally village under Bibinagar police station limits near here. The accused in both these cases was arrested by the police.