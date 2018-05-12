Before Tej Pratap Yadav-Aishwarya Rai marriage, poster put up showing Lalu Yadav’s son as Lord Shiva

The marriage will be a grand affair, for which preparations are on. (ANI)

With RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap all set to tie the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of party leader Chandrika Rai this evening, the party supporters are quite excited to wish the couple for their married life ahead. So much so that a poster is out in Patna showing Tej Pratap as Lord Shiva and Aishwarya as Goddess Durga. The poster also has Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and their second son Tejasvi Yadav in the background.

The marriage will be a grand affair, for which preparations are on. The grand ceremony will be held at Patna’s veterinary grounds. Pandals have also been erected at Rabri Devi’s residence where pre-wedding rituals will be conducted as also in the residence of Chandrika Rai.

The invitation has been sent to a number of high-profile names. Even as only 200 people were invited for engagement ceremony, over 20,000 guests have been invited for the wedding. A big stage has been put up on the ground where the couple will exchange garlands in front of guests and family members.

“We are expecting about 20,000 guests from across the country. Invitations have been sent to almost every major political figure and luminaries from various walks of life,” Bihar RJD president Ram Chandra Purve was quoted as saying earlier.

Among those invited include Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar who ended his party’s alliance with RJD and the Congress in 2017 and state deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, who played an important in getting central agencies to probe Lalu Yadav, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi and daughter Misra Bharti in a graft case.