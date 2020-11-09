Before counting, poster in Patna declares Tejashwi Yadav as ‘the first youngest future CM of Bihar’

Many political leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi among others took to Twitter and greeted Yadav. Image: ANI

Bihar elections result 2020: Ahead of the counting day, where votes will be counted and the next Chief Minister of Bihar will be declared, Patna today witnessed big posters declaring RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as ‘the first youngest future CM of Bihar’. The posters have been displayed in the city to wish Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday, news agency ANI tweeted. Born on September 9, 1989, the politician and former cricketer has turned 31 years old today. While the election results are to be announced on September 10, exit polls have predicted that 31-year old Yadav may win Bihar’s Legislative Assembly Elections 2020.

RJD via its Twitter handle, while wishing Tejashwi Yadav a happy birthday, said that Yadav wants to celebrate the day with simplicity. The party also requested people to stay at their homes only and avoid visiting his house personally in order to greet him. Further, the RJD requested people to stay tuned for the Bihar results to be announced tomorrow. Many political leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi among others took to Twitter and greeted Yadav. Gandhi said that the chief ministerial candidate (his ally) has a bright future.

सभी शुभचिंतकों व समर्थकों से विनम्र अनुरोध है कि नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री @yadavtejashwi जी के अपने जन्मदिन को सादगी से मनाने के निजी निर्णय का सम्मान करते हुए आप घर पर ही रहे और आवास आकर व्यक्तिगत रूप से बधाई देने से बचें। 10 को मतगणना हेतु अपनी सजग उपस्थिति क्षेत्र में बनाए रखे। — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 8, 2020

Meanwhile, after the third phase of Bihar elections concluded on November 7 (earlier two were held on October 28 and November 3), exit polls predicted that JD(U)-BJP alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may not be able to win the elections this year. A report by The Indian Express noted that provisional voter turnout over three phases of election has been recorded at 56.41 per cent. The report highlighted that the RJD-led Opposition alliance has a possibility of getting a two-thirds majority (or pass the halfway mark comfortably).