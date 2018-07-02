Before 2019: On Amit Shah’s agenda – BJP ‘surgery’ in Kerala, 120 Assembly seats in Odisha

Shah visited Odisha to chalk out a strategy for the state, which will go to polls next year.

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah is leaving no stone unturned to set favorable conditions for his party before Lok Sabha elections 2019. The BJP chief is eyeing gains in Odisha – a state where it will be the principal opposition to ruling Biju Janata Dal next year, and Kerala – a state where its unit is facing major infighting and has no person heading it.

On Sunday, Shah visited Odisha to chalk out a strategy for the state, which will go to polls next year. The BJP president launched a scathing attack on state chief minister Naveen Pattnaik and asked him to quit for not being able to “develop” the state despite completing 18 years in office and receiving over Rs 4 lakh crore funds from the Centre. The saffron party boss, who was addressing a micro-management group – Shakti Kendra- comprising BJP functionaries from gram panchayats, said Narendra Modi-led Central government has so far pumped in Rs 4 lakh crore, including Rs 2.11 lakh crore grant, to Odisha but the BJD regime failed to utilise it.

The BJP chief was in the state to chalk out a master plan to achieve party’s target of securing over 120 of the 147 Assembly seats in the state. He said a large number of people are still deprived of electricity connection and safe drinking water, even as Patnaik completed 18 years in office.

In 2014, the BJP was able to win one out of the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, while the rest were won by the BJD. In the last state assembly polls, the saffron party had won only 10 of the 147 seats.

Kerala

BJP’s Kerala unit is reportedly facing a big infighting and to heal the same will be of utmost priority for party chief Amit Shah who will visit the state on Tuesday. Shah will discuss the issue of selecting the state president that fell vacant after former chief Kummanam Rajasekharan was appointed as the governor of Mizoram. Shah will also take a stock of his party’s preparedness for upcoming elections.

A number of party leaders are expecting that Shah may choose a relatively young face for the post of party president in the state. The BJP chief may also sideline some of the leaders seen as troublemakers in the state.