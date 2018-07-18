Beer at Goa beaches can land you in trouble: What Manohar Parrikar plans this Independence Day, and beyond

Beginning August 15 this Independence Day, tourists caught consuming beer at public places including Goa’s famed beaches will have to shell out a heavy fine to the government. The state government has decided to ban drinking at all public places across the state and also increase the fine for littering and carrying plastic bags.

Without specifying the fine amount, CM Manohar Parrikar said that to stop the practice of people drinking beer on the footpath, the government has decided to introduce a provision of fine. He said that the new rule will come into effect from August 15.

“There is something called civic responsibility. The footpath which is developed along the river in Panaji city is being used by the people for drinking beer. There will be heavy fine for drinking in public from the next month. We will implement the decision from August 15 onwards,” he said.

“I think this is the only way we can control the menace,” he added.

The CM informed that littering will also attract a steeper fine. He added that August 15 onwards, fine for carrying plastic bags will be increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 100.

He also took note of people dumping flowers by wrapping them in plastic in the Mandovi river which is considered the lifeline of the coastal state. He said that every day “we get the old bridge cleaned up”.

“Every day I see some flowers being thrown on it. People think that they are doing great religious service by throwing flower in the water. You can throw flowers in water but not in plastic bags. Half the flowers are thrown on the footpath on the bridge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar has said that only “disciplined tourists are welcome in Goa who were willing to preserve the culture, nature and spirit of Goanness”.

“We urge people and tourists to not misbehave with any girl or woman,” he said.

“Our Goa is famous all over India and the world, people come here to see our culture and our natural beauty. Goa’s discipline, culture and Goenkarponn (Goanness) should be preserved. There will be no compromise on anyone who is drunk and misbehaves,” the minister added.