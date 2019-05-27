Beef politics: Owaisi alleges BJP men behind attack on minorities in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh

Published: May 27, 2019 8:51:08 AM

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that PM Narendra Modi should understand the basic thing of Constitution that right to life is for human beings and not for animals.

Asaduddin Owaisi, beefAIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi blames BJP for attack on Muslims in Congress-ruled Mahdya Pradesh who were carrying beef.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that incidents of mob lynching in the name of cow vigilantism will continue as long as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remains in the power. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Owaisi sought to shift the blame on BJP for Madhya Pradesh incident where three people were attacked by a mob over beef rumors. He said that those behind the attack in Congress-ruled state are the voters of BJP and Narendra Modi.

“I think ever since the BJP came to power, the mob lynching gang has become a ‘Bhasmasur’ and one day they will sink along with the BJP and this is definitely going to happen. The Madhya Pradesh incident, of which a video is out… they (attackers) all voted for Modi… they all are 100 per cent Modi voters. See the photos on their social media page…. They are openly telling that they are BJP and Modi voters,” he said.

In a video that was shared widely on social media last week, a mob was seen assaulting three people, including a woman, on suspicion that they were transporting beef. The incident took place in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh. Also, the attackers forced one of the three victims to beat up the woman who was with them with a slipper and shout Jai Shri Ram slogan. According to police, five people have been arrested so far and an investigation is currently underway. Police said they had seized 140 kg of red meat and that samples have been sent for forensic analysis in Hyderabad.

Owaisi also took a swipe at PM Modi’s address to NDA MPs that their mantra should be ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’ (with all, development for all, everybody’s confidence). The Hyderabad MP said that in the last five years, the only thing Modi managed to add is two more words to his slogan. He also said that Modi was only paying lip service by saying minorities live in fear as BJP had been practicing hypocrisy for the five years.

“Vishwas is only possible when you start living up to your Oath & believe the Constitution. Otherwise, this vishwas talk is just lip service,” he said. Owaisi said that if Modi manages to stop gangs which are killing and beating Muslims in the name of cows, then only the fear among minorities will go away.

In his address to the NDA MPs after super-sized victory in the general elections, Modi asked his MPs to take everyone along. He noted that minorities live in fear and called for removing it.

“If the PM seriously feels minorities live in fear, will he stop all these gangs who in the name of cow, kill and beat Muslims, take out videos and demean us,” he said. The AIMIM chief who has been representing Hyderabad seat in the Lok Sabha since 2004 added that Modi should understand the basic thing of Constitution that right to life is for human beings and not for animals.

