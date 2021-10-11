‘Because his surname is Khan’: Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over Aryan Khan case; police complaint filed against PDP chief

Mehbooba Mufti was referring to the Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.

“Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister’s son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank,” Mehbooba tweeted.

She was referring to the Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week. Ashish, who was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh SIT on Saturday, has been sent to police custody till October 15.

A Delhi-based lawyer has filed a complaint with Delhi Police and asked that an FIR be registered against Mufti for her remarks on the Aryan Khan case. The complainant stated that that an FIR should be registered against Mehbooba Mufti under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for “attempting to create enmity between communities”. The complaint alleged that her statement was an “inciting statement which intends to create hatred and unrest among communities”.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the DRI on October 3 from a cruise ship in Mumbai, along with others. The star kid has been charged with offences under Sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act pertaining to possession, consumption and purchase of drugs. The NCB has so far arrested 20 people in the case.

On Monday, Aryan Khan was denied bail for a third time. His bail plea will now be heard on October 13. The NCB has contended that the investigation in the case was still on and there was quite a lot of material collected by the agency and at this stage, it needs to be seen if releasing Aryan Khan on bail would hamper the probe into the case.