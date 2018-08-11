Became a diplomat over love for India: Chinese envoy

Chinese envoy said, “In my first visit to Punjab, I am very happy to come to this educational institution. I am impressed with the mesmerizing infrastructure of LPU”.

China’s Ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui today said his “love for India” was the only reason for him becoming a diplomat. The envoy along with a high-profile delegation visited the Lovely Professional University (LPU) campus near here. “I have a very long connection with India and my only reason for becoming a diplomat was my love for India. It is my second term as a diplomat in India and my wife has also studied her doctorate from India,” a statement by the varsity quoted the envoy as saying.

The Chinese ambassador’s wife Jiang Yili also accompanied him. Luo was welcomed by LPU Chancellor Ashok Mittal, it said. Fruitful discussions to promote Indo-China educational collaborations were held during the visit, it said. Expressing glee over his maiden visit to Punjab, the Chinese envoy said, “In my first visit to Punjab, I am very happy to come to this educational institution. I am impressed with the mesmerizing infrastructure of LPU”.