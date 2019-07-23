U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while meeting with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Kashmir is supposed to be a beautiful place but currently there are “bombs all over the place”. In a controversial statement with Pakistan PM Imran Khan by his side, Trump offered to act as the “mediator” between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue after he made a stunning claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to mediate on the issue. Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later denied Trump’s claim in the Parliament.

According to the White House, President Trump said, “I’ve heard so much about Kashmir. Such a beautiful name. It’s supposed to be such a beautiful part of the world. But right now there’s just bombs all over the place. They say everywhere you go, you have bombs and it’s a terrible situation. Been going on for many years. If I can do anything to help that, let me know.”

Trump’s remarks came while he was speaking to media after meeting Pakistan PM Imran Khan ahead of the bilateral meeting between the two leaders. Khan is on a three-day visit to the US. India’s strong denial to Trump’s claims also sent the US administration on the back foot.

The US State Department got into damage control mode and said that Kashmir was a “bilateral” issue between India and Pakistan, and the US “welcomes” the two countries “sitting down” for talks.

Trump’s statement triggered a political row in India. The issue rocked both houses of Parliament on Tuesday with the Opposition demanding PM Modi’s statement on Trump’s controversial remarks. The Opposition held that Kashmir is a bilateral issue and no third party can intervene.

US leaders also shared similar views on the issue. The co-chairmen of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, Brad Sherman, a Democrat from California, and George Holding, a Republican from North Carolina did not embrace Trump’s offer to mediate.

In line with the decades of US policy, the dispute over Kashmir must be resolved bilaterally by India and Pakistan, they said.