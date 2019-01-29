Beating the Retreat Ceremony 2019: All you need to know

Beating the Retreat Ceremony in 2018 (IE)

Beating Ceremony, which signifies the ending of the four days long Republic Day celebrations, is celebrated on January 29 every year. This year the ceremony has been organised at Vijay Chowk, in front of Rashtrapati Bhavan, like every other year.

Bands of all the three armed forces of India – The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force will be performing in the ceremony. The Republic day parade comes to a close with this ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’.

This ceremony can be traced back to a centuries-old military tradition prevalent in England – when the troops used to retreat back from fighting at the sound of a beagle to retreat.

Fifteen military bands, fifteen pipes and drums from battalions and regimental centres will be participating in the ceremony. President Ramnath Kovind will remain the chief guest this year as well, and many other dignitaries including the Prime Minister of India also joins him. One band each from Air Force and Navy will also be playing in the ceremony.

According to news reports, most of the 27 tunes that are to be played by the bands are by Indian musicians. ‘Jai Janam Bhumi’, ‘Indian Star’, ‘Paharon ki Rani’, ‘Aakash Ganga’, ‘Kumaoni Geet’, ‘Queen of Satpura’, ‘Marooni’, ‘Vijay’, ‘Jai Bharat’, ‘Soldier-My Valentine’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Vijay Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Gangotri’, ‘Namaste India’, ‘Samudrika, ‘Veerta Ki Misal’, ‘Amar Senani’, and ‘Bhumiputra’. Along with these, 8 other Western tunes will also be played, which includes, ‘Alert’, ‘Fanfare by Buglers’, ‘Space Flight’, ‘Sound Barrier’, ‘Twilight’, ‘Drummers Call’, ‘Emblazoned’, and ‘Abide With Me.’

Apart from all these, there will be timeless tunes such as, “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa”, and “Sare Jahan se Achha.”

After these celebrations, the Armed Forces participating in Republic Day parades are sent back to their respective Barracks by the President.